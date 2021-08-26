COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 26, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations continue to decline

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the latest numbers provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations dropped to 2,729 Thursday, down from 2,844 on Wednesday. The numbers have slowly declined since reaching a peak of 3,022 COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana on Aug. 18.

In Region 5, there are 172 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 178 on Wednesday.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,131 new cases.

· 72 new deaths.

· 2,729 patients hospitalized (115 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 266 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 172 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 152 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 61 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 26 active cases among staff members.

