Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 26, 2021 - Statewide hospitalizations continue to decline

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the latest numbers provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations dropped to 2,729 Thursday, down from 2,844 on Wednesday. The numbers have slowly declined since reaching a peak of 3,022 COVID hospitalizations in Louisiana on Aug. 18.

In Region 5, there are 172 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 178 on Wednesday.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,131 new cases.

· 72 new deaths.

· 2,729 patients hospitalized (115 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 266 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 172 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 152 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 32 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 26 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 61 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 26 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID

Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A Dripping Springs, Texas, man strips during while providing public comments during a school board meeting on mask mandates.

National

Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting his 5-year-old daughter on her first day of school.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 25, 2021 - Slight decrease in statewide hospitalizations, slight increase in Region 5

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools

Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
Amid a surge in delta variant cases, the Orange County School Board has decided to mandate masks through Oct. 30

National

Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter

Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT
|
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections.

National

'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine

Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT
|
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and didn’t wake up for 18 days.

Coronavirus

Cardiologist explains effects of COVID-19 on the heart

Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT
|
By Andrea Robinson
Though COVID-19’s deadliest symptoms are related to the lungs, there can be severe cardiovascular complications that come along with the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 24, 2021 - 139 new COVID-19 deaths a single-day record in La.

Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA

Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT
|
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization, which lets the FDA speed the availability of medical products in public health emergencies.