52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

