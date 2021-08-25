Touchdown Live - Jamboree schedule for Southwest Louisiana teams

Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - The football season is nearly upon us as jamboree games kick off on Thursday.

KPLC 7 Sports will bring you highlights of the preseason games, along with every week of the high school football season on Touchdown Live. TDL begins September 3 following nightcast with the first week of the regular season. TDL: Overtime follows at 11:00 p.m. streaming online on the 7Sports App, KPLC Facebook page and on kplctv.com.

TEAM TEAM DATE TIME LOCATION NAME OF JAMBOREE Grand Lake Hornets Vinton Lions 8/26 5:00 p.m. Sulphur High School SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree Sam Houston Broncos Westlake Rams 8/26 6:30 p.m. Sulphur High School SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree DeRidder Dragons LCCP Trailblazers 8/26 8:00 p.m. Sulphur High School SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree Iota Bulldogs Eunice Bobcats 8/26 7:00 p.m. Eunice High School Welsh Greyhounds Elton Indians 8/26 7:00 p.m. Welsh High School Merryville Panthers East Beauregard Trojans 8/26 7:00 p.m. Merryville High School Lake Arthur Tigers Kaplan Pirates 8/26 7:30 p.m. Lake Arthur High School (Abbeville vs. Rayne at 6:00 p.m.) LaGrange Gators DeQuincy Tigers 8/27 5:00 p.m. Sulphur High School SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree Sulphur Golden Tors Washington-Marion Charging Indians 8/27 6:30 p.m. Sulphur High School SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree Barbe Bucs St. Louis Saints 8/27 8:00 p.m. Sulphur High School SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree Jennings Bulldogs John Curtis Patriots 8/27 5:30 p.m. Jennings High School Hamilton Christian Warriors Slaughter Community Charter Knights 8/27 6:00 p.m. Ascension Christian HS Rosepine Eagles Pickering Red Devils 8/27 7:00 p.m. Rosepine High School Oakdale Warriors Oberlin Tigers | Kinder Yellow Jackets 8/27 7:00 p.m. Oakdale High School Allen Parish Jamboree Oberlin Tigers Oakdale Warriors | Kinder Yellow Jackets 8/27 7:00 p.m. Oakdale High School Allen Parish Jamboree Kinder Yellow Jackets Oberlin Tigers | Oakdale Warriors 8/27 7:00 p.m. Oakdale High School Allen Parish Jamboree Iowa Yellow Jackets Opelousas 8/27 8:30 p.m. Opelousas High School Allen Parish Jamboree South Beauregard Golden Knights TBA —— ———— —————————— Basile Bearcats NO JAMBOREE —— ———— —————————— Leesville Wampus Cats NO JAMBOREE —— ———— ——————————

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.