Touchdown Live - Jamboree schedule for Southwest Louisiana teams
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - The football season is nearly upon us as jamboree games kick off on Thursday.
KPLC 7 Sports will bring you highlights of the preseason games, along with every week of the high school football season on Touchdown Live. TDL begins September 3 following nightcast with the first week of the regular season. TDL: Overtime follows at 11:00 p.m. streaming online on the 7Sports App, KPLC Facebook page and on kplctv.com.
|TEAM
|TEAM
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|NAME OF JAMBOREE
|Grand Lake Hornets
|Vinton Lions
|8/26
|5:00 p.m.
|Sulphur High School
|SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
|Sam Houston Broncos
|Westlake Rams
|8/26
|6:30 p.m.
|Sulphur High School
|SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
|DeRidder Dragons
|LCCP Trailblazers
|8/26
|8:00 p.m.
|Sulphur High School
|SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
|Iota Bulldogs
|Eunice Bobcats
|8/26
|7:00 p.m.
|Eunice High School
|Welsh Greyhounds
|Elton Indians
|8/26
|7:00 p.m.
|Welsh High School
|Merryville Panthers
|East Beauregard Trojans
|8/26
|7:00 p.m.
|Merryville High School
|Lake Arthur Tigers
|Kaplan Pirates
|8/26
|7:30 p.m.
|Lake Arthur High School
|(Abbeville vs. Rayne at 6:00 p.m.)
|LaGrange Gators
|DeQuincy Tigers
|8/27
|5:00 p.m.
|Sulphur High School
|SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
|Sulphur Golden Tors
|Washington-Marion Charging Indians
|8/27
|6:30 p.m.
|Sulphur High School
|SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
|Barbe Bucs
|St. Louis Saints
|8/27
|8:00 p.m.
|Sulphur High School
|SPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
|Jennings Bulldogs
|John Curtis Patriots
|8/27
|5:30 p.m.
|Jennings High School
|Hamilton Christian Warriors
|Slaughter Community Charter Knights
|8/27
|6:00 p.m.
|Ascension Christian HS
|Rosepine Eagles
|Pickering Red Devils
|8/27
|7:00 p.m.
|Rosepine High School
|Oakdale Warriors
|Oberlin Tigers | Kinder Yellow Jackets
|8/27
|7:00 p.m.
|Oakdale High School
|Allen Parish Jamboree
|Oberlin Tigers
|Oakdale Warriors | Kinder Yellow Jackets
|8/27
|7:00 p.m.
|Oakdale High School
|Allen Parish Jamboree
|Kinder Yellow Jackets
|Oberlin Tigers | Oakdale Warriors
|8/27
|7:00 p.m.
|Oakdale High School
|Allen Parish Jamboree
|Iowa Yellow Jackets
|Opelousas
|8/27
|8:30 p.m.
|Opelousas High School
|Allen Parish Jamboree
|South Beauregard Golden Knights
|TBA
|——
|————
|——————————
|Basile Bearcats
|NO JAMBOREE
|——
|————
|——————————
|Leesville Wampus Cats
|NO JAMBOREE
|——
|————
|——————————
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.