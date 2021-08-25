50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Touchdown Live - Jamboree schedule for Southwest Louisiana teams

(KPLC)
By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - The football season is nearly upon us as jamboree games kick off on Thursday.

KPLC 7 Sports will bring you highlights of the preseason games, along with every week of the high school football season on Touchdown Live. TDL begins September 3 following nightcast with the first week of the regular season. TDL: Overtime follows at 11:00 p.m. streaming online on the 7Sports App, KPLC Facebook page and on kplctv.com.

TEAMTEAMDATETIMELOCATIONNAME OF JAMBOREE
Grand Lake HornetsVinton Lions8/265:00 p.m.Sulphur High SchoolSPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
Sam Houston BroncosWestlake Rams8/266:30 p.m.Sulphur High SchoolSPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
DeRidder DragonsLCCP Trailblazers8/268:00 p.m.Sulphur High SchoolSPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
Iota BulldogsEunice Bobcats8/267:00 p.m.Eunice High School
Welsh GreyhoundsElton Indians8/267:00 p.m.Welsh High School
Merryville PanthersEast Beauregard Trojans8/267:00 p.m.Merryville High School
Lake Arthur TigersKaplan Pirates8/267:30 p.m.Lake Arthur High School(Abbeville vs. Rayne at 6:00 p.m.)
LaGrange GatorsDeQuincy Tigers8/275:00 p.m.Sulphur High SchoolSPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
Sulphur Golden TorsWashington-Marion Charging Indians8/276:30 p.m.Sulphur High SchoolSPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
Barbe BucsSt. Louis Saints8/278:00 p.m.Sulphur High SchoolSPOT Therapy & Navarre Auto Group Jamboree
Jennings BulldogsJohn Curtis Patriots8/275:30 p.m.Jennings High School
Hamilton Christian WarriorsSlaughter Community Charter Knights8/276:00 p.m.Ascension Christian HS
Rosepine EaglesPickering Red Devils8/277:00 p.m.Rosepine High School
Oakdale WarriorsOberlin Tigers | Kinder Yellow Jackets8/277:00 p.m.Oakdale High SchoolAllen Parish Jamboree
Oberlin TigersOakdale Warriors | Kinder Yellow Jackets8/277:00 p.m.Oakdale High SchoolAllen Parish Jamboree
Kinder Yellow JacketsOberlin Tigers | Oakdale Warriors8/277:00 p.m.Oakdale High SchoolAllen Parish Jamboree
Iowa Yellow JacketsOpelousas8/278:30 p.m.Opelousas High SchoolAllen Parish Jamboree
South Beauregard Golden KnightsTBA————————————————
Basile BearcatsNO JAMBOREE————————————————
Leesville Wampus CatsNO JAMBOREE————————————————

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets
TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets
e
TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets
TDL: Two-A-Days - Oakdale Warriors
TDL: Two-A-Days - Oakdale Warriors
TDL: Two-A-Days - Oakdale Warriors
TDL: Two-A-Days - Oakdale Warriors