SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2021.

Keith Jermone Horton, 29, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of 14 grams or less of marijuana; possession of Schedule I CDS.

Michael Jason Huse, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Courtney Hetzier Thompson, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation; contempt of court; possession of CDS Schedule IV; 3 counts of possession of CDS Schedule II; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts theft less than $1,000.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of CDS Schedule II; 2 counts no tail lamps; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no proof of insurance; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Brandon Scott Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS Schedule II; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason Dwayne Fuller, 49, Lake Charles: Possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule II; Possession of CDS Schedule I; Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

Lamar McClendon, 45, DeQuincy: Out-of-state detainer.

Brandy Michelle Teel, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randall Dwayne Broussard, 40, Lake Charles: 3 counts possession of CDS Schedule II; 2 counts possession of CDS Schedule IV; Possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized entry of a dwelling during an emergency or disaster.

Brauck Jamal Hubbard, 22, Kirbyville, Texas: Second-degree kidnapping.

Tina Denise Bartie, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS Schedule II; possession of CDS Schedule IV; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule I; money laundering.

Martin Wayne Snyder, 33, Merryville: 2 counts contempt of court.

Joann Ellen Milliron, 41, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Jeremy Tylor Alston, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

