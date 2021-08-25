50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2021.

Keith Jermone Horton, 29, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of 14 grams or less of marijuana; possession of Schedule I CDS.

Michael Jason Huse, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Courtney Hetzier Thompson, 32, Sulphur: Probation violation; contempt of court; possession of CDS Schedule IV; 3 counts of possession of CDS Schedule II; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts theft less than $1,000.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of CDS Schedule II; 2 counts no tail lamps; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no proof of insurance; sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Brandon Scott Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS Schedule II; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason Dwayne Fuller, 49, Lake Charles: Possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule II; Possession of CDS Schedule I; Resisting an officer; obstruction of justice.

Lamar McClendon, 45, DeQuincy: Out-of-state detainer.

Brandy Michelle Teel, 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randall Dwayne Broussard, 40, Lake Charles: 3 counts possession of CDS Schedule II; 2 counts possession of CDS Schedule IV; Possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized entry of a dwelling during an emergency or disaster.

Brauck Jamal Hubbard, 22, Kirbyville, Texas: Second-degree kidnapping.

Tina Denise Bartie, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS Schedule II; possession of CDS Schedule IV; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with intent to distribute CDS Schedule I; money laundering.

Martin Wayne Snyder, 33, Merryville: 2 counts contempt of court.

Joann Ellen Milliron, 41, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Jeremy Tylor Alston, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Marshall Simien, Jr.
Former councilman appointed to fill Morris’s seat
A plume of crude oil-mixture can be seen gushing into the air south of Lake Charles a day after...
Homes near oil well remain evacuated
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
Authorities looking for suspects accused of stealing iPads and laptops from Lake Charles elementary schools
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 25, 2021 - Slight decrease in statewide hospitalizations, slight increase in Region 5