LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The Tigers and Trojans will headline the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in 2024.

“The opportunity to bring our team and the best fans in college football to Las Vegas is incredibly exciting,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We cannot wait to compete on the field and fill Allegiant Stadium with Tiger fans from across the country.”

#LSU & USC will meet to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, source tells @SINow.



One day after “The Alliance” announcement, the Pac-12’s historic football power finalizes a deal to play an SEC team on ESPN/ABC in Vegas. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 25, 2021

This will be the third time in school history that the Tigers have played the Trojans, the last coming in 1984 with the Tigers beating then No. 15 USC 23-3.

USC will be one of two Pac-12 teams LSU will face in 2024. The Tigers will host UCLA in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 21 that year. The LSU-UCLA game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, but was moved later in the season to accommodate the USC game in Las Vegas.

