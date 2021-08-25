50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas

The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.(John Locher | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

The Tigers and Trojans will headline the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in 2024.

“The opportunity to bring our team and the best fans in college football to Las Vegas is incredibly exciting,” said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. “We cannot wait to compete on the field and fill Allegiant Stadium with Tiger fans from across the country.”

This will be the third time in school history that the Tigers have played the Trojans, the last coming in 1984 with the Tigers beating then No. 15 USC 23-3.

USC will be one of two Pac-12 teams LSU will face in 2024. The Tigers will host UCLA in Tiger Stadium on Sept. 21 that year. The LSU-UCLA game was originally scheduled for Aug. 31, but was moved later in the season to accommodate the USC game in Las Vegas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
Louisiana sports betting to begin during football season
Transfer running back Stephon Huderson scores a TD in practice
McNeese Cowboys first full pads practice 8.12.21
Jay Ward is primed to start at safety for LSU.
Jay Ward finds a starting role after move to safety
Cowboys complete day 5 of training camp
Cowboys defense shines on day five of training camp