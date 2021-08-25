50/50 Thursdays
Refund requests for McNeese at LSU must be made by 5 p.m. Friday

By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University has announced that fans wanting refunds for the Sept. 11 football game at LSU due to LSU’s new COVID-19 policy have until Friday to request that refund.

LSU’s new COVID-19 policy requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test.

Fans have until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, to request a refund. Contact the McNeese ticket office at (337) 562-4678.

