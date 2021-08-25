50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU wide receivers standing out in fall camp

Brian Thomas, Jr. is one of the freshman receivers standing out for LSU.
Brian Thomas, Jr. is one of the freshman receivers standing out for LSU.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU fall camp is in the books, so now the Tigers can put their full focus on UCLA. LSU’s starting back is fired up about the trip to California next weekend.

““Yea, I’m excited about it. I think just putting all our focus towards UCLA is going to be big for us. It was a good getting to compete with our defense. I think we’re all just looking forward to going over to UCLA and looking forward to this upcoming game,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

Johnson’s receiving options are aplenty. Amite alum Devonta Lee produced the most memorable moment of scrimmage No. 2.

“D-Lee’s done a great job just kind of getting open and I think anytime he’s been 1-on-1, we’ve just given him a shot such as throwing him a go-ball whether it’s a jump ball or back shoulder. I think he’s done a great job of just being physical and making plays,” said Johnson.

The freshman receivers are also turning heads. All four could see significant playing time this fall.

“I guess it just brings a lot of depth for our passing game. I think they’ve done a great job of just getting open. I’ve got to get some reps with them this last scrimmage. They can go up and get the ball. They’re super aggressive, they’re mean, they know how to get open. They’re a bunch of great players that all make plays,” said Johnson.

LSU actually signed five wide receivers, but Jack Bech moved to tight end. The Lafayette native will also see the field early in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
LSU Football
LSU’s Stingley, York named first-team AP preseason All-Americans