LSU wide receivers standing out in fall camp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU fall camp is in the books, so now the Tigers can put their full focus on UCLA. LSU’s starting back is fired up about the trip to California next weekend.

““Yea, I’m excited about it. I think just putting all our focus towards UCLA is going to be big for us. It was a good getting to compete with our defense. I think we’re all just looking forward to going over to UCLA and looking forward to this upcoming game,” said quarterback Max Johnson.

Johnson’s receiving options are aplenty. Amite alum Devonta Lee produced the most memorable moment of scrimmage No. 2.

“D-Lee’s done a great job just kind of getting open and I think anytime he’s been 1-on-1, we’ve just given him a shot such as throwing him a go-ball whether it’s a jump ball or back shoulder. I think he’s done a great job of just being physical and making plays,” said Johnson.

The freshman receivers are also turning heads. All four could see significant playing time this fall.

“I guess it just brings a lot of depth for our passing game. I think they’ve done a great job of just getting open. I’ve got to get some reps with them this last scrimmage. They can go up and get the ball. They’re super aggressive, they’re mean, they know how to get open. They’re a bunch of great players that all make plays,” said Johnson.

LSU actually signed five wide receivers, but Jack Bech moved to tight end. The Lafayette native will also see the field early in 2021.

