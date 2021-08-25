Horseshoe Casino lake Charles to open in Fall 2022.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, you can see the work being done on the Isle of Capri.

Taking a closer look: workers, machinery, and cranes scatter the property as its parent company, Caesars Entertainment, looks to bring the casino ashore and re brand it.

“I’m excited to bring the iconic horseshoe brand to Lake Charles, it’s legendary.”

Isle of Capri Senior Vice President and General Manager Jeff Favre gave some insight into what will become the Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles.

“We’re building approximately 110,000 square feet,” he said. “Not all of that gaming of a little over 60,000 of that is gaming space. So approximately 1000 games between slot machines and table games.”

Looking at the project from an economic standpoint, he says they are looking to create over 300 construction jobs.

“Probably 15 million-plus in construction wages, you know, in an area that is beat down, like we are right now, it certainly impacts a lot of positive ways and hopefully helps move the community in the direction that we were heading before the storm and the pandemic.”

He says they are in the civil stage of construction and explains that weather conditions have not helped.

“We started in the field, officially, I believe, January 13 of this year, and since then, we’ve had about 42% of those days, some kind of rain, so it makes it very difficult to do the civil work.”

They are aiming for a Sept. 2022 opening.

In regards to team members who were furloughed, Favre wants to get his team members back to work and says they are working hard to get there.

