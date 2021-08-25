Homes near oil well remain evacuated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Homes in a sparsely populated area south of Lake Charles remain evacuated after an oil well ruptured Tuesday afternoon.

The oil well is at the south end of Nelson Road, past Lincoln Road.

The well is still spewing a crude oil mixture into the air.

Well control contractors are on site, but it will be several days before the well can be capped, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.

Air quality is being monitored in the area.

Senegal says about five homes are in the evacuation area of the well.

Nelson at Lincol Road remains closed to traffic.

