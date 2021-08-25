50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Homes near oil well remain evacuated

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Homes in a sparsely populated area south of Lake Charles remain evacuated after an oil well ruptured Tuesday afternoon.

The oil well is at the south end of Nelson Road, past Lincoln Road.

The well is still spewing a crude oil mixture into the air.

Well control contractors are on site, but it will be several days before the well can be capped, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.

Air quality is being monitored in the area.

Senegal says about five homes are in the evacuation area of the well.

Nelson at Lincol Road remains closed to traffic.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Marshall Simien, Jr.
Former councilman appointed to fill Morris’s seat
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
Authorities looking for suspects accused of stealing iPads and laptops from Lake Charles elementary schools
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2021
COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 25, 2021 - Slight decrease in statewide hospitalizations, slight increase in Region 5