Former councilman appointed to fill Morris’s seat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former City Councilman Marshal Semien was appointed Tuesday night to fill Mary Moriss’s District A City Council seat until a new councilperson is elected.

Morris died of COVID-19 on Aug. 8, 2021. She was in her third term.

The Lake Charles City Council voted Simien in as her replacement Tuesday night, approving Mayor Nic Hunter’s recommendation. Simien will be sworn in ahead of the council’s Sept. 1 meeting.

City officials say the next available election date is in 2022.

