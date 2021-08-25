FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with late afternoon storms the next few days

Afternoon storms returning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most of the day will again bring quite a bit of sunshine and temperatures quickly warming up through the 80s and 90s while a threat of more late-afternoon thunderstorms looms in the forecast later today. Heat index values top out around 105 to 107 prior to our rain chances increasing, and similar to yesterday a few of these storms will persist into the early evening hours.

Tuesday Lightning (KPLC)

The primary concern from storms today will be intense cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. Make sure to head indoors when you begin to hear thunder as storms will be quick to move in and rather intense. Storms taper off through the evening hours with lows overnight dropping into the middle 70s. Similar weather returns for Thursday and Friday with a good chance of late-afternoon/early-evening storms back in the forecast for both days.

Invest 99L (KPLC)

By this weekend our attention turns sharply toward the tropics as an area of low pressure is expected to develop somewhere near the Yucatan Peninsula and move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It’s still too soon to know any exact landfall points but impacts to parts of the northern Gulf Coast will be possible by next Monday and Tuesday according to the latest model data. Both the American and European models are showing this development likely and the National Hurricane Center has given a 70% chance of tropical development.

What we know now (KPLC)

While it may be too soon to know the extent of impacts to Southwest Louisiana, if any, it’s important to go ahead now and review your hurricane preparedness plan and make sure you have the necessary supplies in your hurricane supply kit. Do not wait until a storm enters the Gulf to begin your preparation plans.

Do not focus on any one particular forecast model, as these update multiple times a day and will continue to change. Stay aware and stay tuned!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

