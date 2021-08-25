First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers; watching for possible tropical development too

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Locally our weather is pretty much back to normal with scattered showers and storms likely each day through the weekend. Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. The next several days we will see highs reach the low 90s, but with the humidity the heat index will range from 100 to 105! Rain chances will be 40% through Sunday, and most likely in the afternoon hours.

Beyond Sunday our forecast is very uncertain due to the possibility of a tropical system. Where it goes and how strong it could be is unknown at this time and we likely will not know more until Friday when it actually forms.

The system we are talking about it currently known as Invest 99-L and is located over the central Caribbean Sea. A broad area of low pressure will likely form when this reaches the western Caribbean and then it will all depend on why the center forms. There are two “camps” from the computer models; one showing formation over the southwestern Caribbean, while the other is farther north over the northwestern Caribbean. The farther north scenario is much worse for the upper Gulf coast, including Louisiana. While the farther south solution is much better for the entire United States.

And unfortunately, we will not gain any clarity on this subject until Friday when the center of circulation likely develops. And if the northern option occurs that will leave limited time before a potential landfall, possibly only 3 days depending on the speed. So, it is safe to say I know many of you are worried, especially after all we have been through last year; but do not panic, and continue monitoring our forecast for updates. I’ll reiterate that we will know much more by Friday…

You are going to see me use a different type of model plot called the ensemble. Simply put ensembles begin with the traditional model, say the GFS or Euro, but change variables and run the model again. This gives us an idea of the variability in what could occur, and that is certainly the case with 99L as tracks range from Mexico to Florida. If we begin to see the window of location narrowing that would be bad, at least if that window were over SWLA.

As uncertain as the track is it is pointless to go into much detail on the strength. But safe to say a track across the Gulf of Mexico would allow for significant strengthening as the waters are very warm. But again, the bigger question right now is, where will this go. And the options range from Mexico to Florida.

So here is the bottom-line: We are in the heart of hurricane season so you should already have a plan in place in case something was to threaten our area; if you do not, I recommend beginning ASAP. Now is not the time rush out and buy a ton of supplies, but make sure you know what you would need if the storm came here. The bigger issue is probably whether or not you would even stay in SWLA, and each person will be different depending on a plethora of reasons. But do know that staying in a home still damaged from last year would potentially leave you more vulnerable to more damage and injury. I’m not saying evacuate now but begin to think about would you stay or go, no matter the strength of a storm. And then think about if a major hurricane were near us, would you stay or go then. All questions to think about over the coming days. Hopefully we have better news by Friday, and this takes the southern route and is never a threat to us, and that is still a very possible scenario.

Be sure to stay tuned to KPLC for updates and be very careful about other information you may find on social media. I have seen a lot of disinformation and downright incorrect information posted and then shared. We here at KPLC do not believe in hyping things up and will always tell it to you straight; if we see a problem ahead, we will let you know. And right now, there is too much uncertainty to say whether or not this will be a problem for SWLA. Stay calm and we will get through whatever hopefully does not come our way…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

