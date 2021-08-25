COVID vaccine required at McNeese starting in spring 2020

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The COVID-19 vaccine has been added to the required vaccination schedule for colleges in the University of Louisiana System. That includes McNeese State University.

“We’re always trying to balance the safety and security of the campus population and also still honor people’s freedoms and their beliefs,” said the Vice President of Student Affairs at McNeese, Chris Thomas.

Thomas said they’ve been waiting for the official FDA approval for some time now.

“They’ve approved it, added the Pfizer vaccine as the official approved vaccine for COVID-19, and so once that happened, then it gets added to the list of required vaccines that we have for other diseases: tetanus, measles, mumps, meningitis,” Thomas said.

Thomas did said there’s a difference between a mandate and a requirement.

“A mandate would mean that you don’t have an option to opt-out, that you must comply without any kind of ability to step away from it. A requirement says that this is the expectation of the policy that’s put into place, and there are options for a person to step away from that requirement and say that they are not going to comply with it,” Thomas said.

Those who opt-out of the vaccine may be faced with a certain request if there is an outbreak.

“Students would be notified if you’ve opted out of the vaccine, we have a potential cluster of infection, and so we’re going to have to ask you to leave campus, to not come back to campus to protect your safety until we’re able to get the infection rate back down to an acceptable level,” Thomas said.

The approval doesn’t go into effect until the spring semester of 2022, but the university is focused on getting the word out now.

