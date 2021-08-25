COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 25, 2021 - Slight decrease in statewide hospitalizations, slight increase in Region 5
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday a slight drop in hospitalizations statewide and a slight increase for Region 5.
Five new deaths were reported in Region 5.
Statewide hospitalizations dropped slightly to 2,844 while Region 5 hospitalizations rose to 178 from 175.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 6,619 new cases.
· 110 new deaths.
· 2,844 patients hospitalized (12 fewer than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 563 new cases.
· 5 new deaths.
· 178 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 369 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 41 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 118 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 30 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 63 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 6 active cases among inmates.
· 25 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.