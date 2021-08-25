Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 25, 2021 - Slight decrease in statewide hospitalizations, slight increase in Region 5

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday a slight drop in hospitalizations statewide and a slight increase for Region 5.

Five new deaths were reported in Region 5.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped slightly to 2,844 while Region 5 hospitalizations rose to 178 from 175.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 90% of cases from August 12 to August 18 and 81% of deaths from August 12 to August 18.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 6,619 new cases.

· 110 new deaths.

· 2,844 patients hospitalized (12 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 563 new cases.

· 5 new deaths.

· 178 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 369 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 118 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 30 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 63 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 6 active cases among inmates.

· 25 active cases among staff members.

