50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu officials to hold news conference discussing 2020 recovery efforts Thursday

To comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines, access to the site of the...
To comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines, access to the site of the briefing will be extremely limited, and the public is not invited on site, the police jury said.(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that they, along with other local officials, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26.

The police jury said they will discuss ongoing recovery efforts from the 2020 hurricanes, following a 9 a.m. meeting between local, state, and federal officials.

A live link to the news conference will be posted on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page and on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website.

To comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines, access to the site of the briefing will be extremely limited, and the public is not invited on site, the police jury said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers; watching for possible tropical development too
Marshall Simien, Jr.
Former councilman appointed to fill Morris’s seat
A plume of crude oil-mixture can be seen gushing into the air south of Lake Charles a day after...
Homes near oil well remain evacuated
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
Authorities looking for suspects accused of stealing iPads and laptops from Lake Charles elementary schools