Calcasieu officials to hold news conference discussing 2020 recovery efforts Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that they, along with other local officials, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26.

The police jury said they will discuss ongoing recovery efforts from the 2020 hurricanes, following a 9 a.m. meeting between local, state, and federal officials.

A live link to the news conference will be posted on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Facebook page and on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website.

To comply with state and federal social distancing guidelines, access to the site of the briefing will be extremely limited, and the public is not invited on site, the police jury said.

