Authorities looking for suspects accused of stealing iPads and laptops from Lake Charles elementary schools

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for suspects accused of stealing iPads and laptops from Lake Charles elementary schools.

The suspects gained access to three elementary schools in Lake Charles between August 3 and 7, according to Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory.

Once inside the schools, the suspects stole several iPads and laptops, according to Guillory.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

