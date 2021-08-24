50/50 Thursdays
USDA updates pandemic assistance for producers

Assistance is available for new contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020, and the deadline for all new and modified CFAP 2 applications is October 12, according to Strain.(Associated Press)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it will update the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for livestock, poultry contract producers and specialty crop growers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The additional assistance is in response to the feedback and concerns from producers and stakeholders about the gaps in the initial pandemic assistance package, according to Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

“The USDA continues to adjust pandemic assistance to help address unique circumstances and provide more flexibility, making the program more equitable for all producers. It is important to stay informed as pandemic assistance continues to be updated,” Strain said.

Assistance is available for new contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020, and the deadline for all new and modified CFAP 2 applications is October 12, according to Strain.

Strain says those wanting more information or wanting to submit an application should contact their local FSA office.

Producers can find their local FSA office by visiting //farmers.gov/service-locator or call 877-508-8364.

