Three mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus in Calcasieu Parish.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The mosquito population here in Southwest Louisiana is below average, but there is an increase in West Nile virus activity.

“A mosquito bites an infected bird or picks up a blood meal from a bird, and then that virus is in the bird, and they can transmit to a human if they bite a human later.”

The West Nile virus.

“We had three pools that tested positive for West Nile virus.”

As Operations manager for the Calcasieu Parish mosquito control, Scott Harrington explains they received the notification Friday afternoon.

“A lot of people ask where they’re at, but I would say, you know, anywhere in Calcasieu, you know, of course, we can’t sample mosquitoes from every little neighborhood or town,” he said. “But, you know, we know it’s here now, you know, it’s time to take precautions.”

And when it comes to those precautions, he mentions wearing repellent and long pants.

“The mosquito populations are not really that high, but it’s just to remind people, they’re gonna be outside in the evening to wear repellents, long pants,” he said.

Another important precaution? Emptying containers.

“Empty containers around their house that might be holding the water, you know, trying to avoid mosquito activity, as best you can,” he added.

And if you suspect you have been bitten by a mosquito carrying the West Nile virus, he says to contact your doctor. “If you read about the disease, a lot of people are asymptomatic,” he said. “They never show any signs, for some people, it is more of a serious disease.”

Harrington said the positive mosquito pools are from the Culex mosquitoes, which come out when it gets dark.

