TDL: Two-A-Days - Kinder Yellow Jackets

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - After narrowly falling to Many in the Class 2A State Championship in 2020, the Kinder Yellow Jackets are buzzing for another chance at a title. In the pursuit of their first ring since 2015, Kinder brings with them some experience and a strong work ethic.

“You know we had a lot of experience last year that helped us out and you know we just have to build on that experience and take it one game at a time and get better every week and hopefully by playoff time, we are playing our best ball,” said head coach Bret Fuselier. “We are in it for each other. We know that we are not going to be the most talented team, we are not going to be the fastest team, we are not going to be the biggest team. The way that we are going to have to beat people is to outwork them and that’s what we take pride in over here.”

The Jackets feel like they have a winning recipe on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense where they primarily run the option out of the pistol

“We are going to run veer, we are going to run midline, we are going to run outside veer, and we are going to take what the defense gives us,” said Fuselier.”

The offense will be led by quarterback Graham Fawcett, running back Griffin Cooley and a seasoned offensive line.

“He’s always going to get griped at for not passing the ball but that’s our bread and butter,” said offensive lineman Caleb Nash. “We are not going to sacrifice that for anything because we are good at what we do and you’re going to see us gain some major yards.”

“I have to lead for my teammates,” said Fawcett. “Last year, just seeing a lot of games and we are going to be ready for whatever is thrown at us no matter what we lost.”

Defensively, Kinder has done fairly well to keep opposing offenses out of the endzone, including in the state championship where they held the Tigers to just 16 points. They believe continuity and veteran leadership on the back end will be enough to get them over the hump.

“We are sticking with a 4-2-5. that’s what we have always done over here and we just want to get guys playing physical and fast to the football and playing with some confidence on that side,” said Fuselier. “You’ve got Jaron Johnson, he’s a 3-year starter at linebacker. Griffin Cooley, another 3-year starter at safety, he and Brayden Guillory are at safety. Those guys are going to have to be the leaders of that defense.”

Another key piece of the puzzle for the Yellow Jackets this year will be their intensity.

“We just have to have intensity,” said Nash. “You’ve got to have the intensity of the sport and this is probably one of the most physical sports you can probably play and you have to have intensity and physical strength and you have to have mental strength too because if not then you’re not going to be out there for half the game.”

