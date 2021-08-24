SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2021.

Oswaldo Ochoa, 30, Sulphur: Possession of stolen firearms; aggravated second-degree battery.

Cameron Joseph Pradia, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Diana Duff Jeanisse, 37, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Ramie Alexander Jr., 47, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Darryle Lee Hoofard, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Alonzo Keith Mitchell, 59, Sulphur: Strangulation; child endangerment.

Diquan Dwayne Mitchell, 23, New Orleans: Obscured windshield; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession fo marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; proper equipment required on vehicles; driver must be licensed; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.

Billy Joe Meche Jr., 23, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; contempt of court.

Brandon James Zimmer, 37, Starks: Trespassing; theft under $25,000; possession of marijuana.

Christopher Michael Kelly, 43, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Karl Micheal Romero, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Ovey Sonnier, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvenetta Joyce Anderpoint, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heidi Lynn Vincent, 40, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Dustin John Young, 26, Orange, TX: Contempt of court; strangulation.

Daniel Patrick Paturzo, 42, Lake Charles: Riding on bicycle paths; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer.

Keith Jermone Horton, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Michael Jason Huse, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Courtney Hetzier Thompson, 32, Sulphur: Instate detainer; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

