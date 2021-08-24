50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: Travis Etienne suffered mid-foot sprain vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban Meyer watches during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Brady Renard
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Jennings native Travis Etienne was slated for a big role in the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield for his rookie season in the NFL, but after the Jaguars’ second preseason game, we may have to wait a little longer for his regular-season debut.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain vs New Orleans during their game. The injury is expected to keep him sidelined indefinitely.

Etienne was notably absent in the first quarter of the game before the rookie played three downs in the second quarter totaling a carry and a catch. He exited the game after the drive and was seen limping on the sideline. Schefter also reported that Etienne was seen wearing a walking boot on his left football after the game.

The former Jennings Bulldog was selected 25th overall in this past draft following a college career that saw him total an ACC-record 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns.

