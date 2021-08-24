Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend football games in Tiger Stadium this season.

For fans who will present a negative COVID-19 PCR test, The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken within 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.

“LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27,” LSU officials said.

The COVID-19 protocols for the LSU football season are similar to the entry requirements for New Orleans Saints games at the Caesars Superdome.

LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.



