Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium

WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium(Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend football games in Tiger Stadium this season.

For fans who will present a negative COVID-19 PCR test, The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken within 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.

RELATED STORIES:

“LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27,” LSU officials said.

The COVID-19 protocols for the LSU football season are similar to the entry requirements for New Orleans Saints games at the Caesars Superdome.

This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

