Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will require fans 12 years of age and older to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend football games in Tiger Stadium this season.
For fans who will present a negative COVID-19 PCR test, The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken within 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.
“LSU Athletics will continue to update fans on this season’s procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry, further masking requirements, pop-up vaccination events, FAQs, and more – as they are finalized. The first update will be posted on Friday, August 27,” LSU officials said.
The COVID-19 protocols for the LSU football season are similar to the entry requirements for New Orleans Saints games at the Caesars Superdome.
