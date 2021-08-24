50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Oil well ruptures south of Lake Charles

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well at the southern end of Nelson Road ruptured Tuesday afternoon, spewing a crude oil mixture into the air.

Several viewers in south Lake Charles reported hearing a loud boom.

Louisiana State Police is Emergency Services is responding.

The well is in a sparsely populated area south of Lincoln Road. Three residences near the well were evacuated until state police can further evaluate the scene, according to Derek Senegal, State Police Troop D spokesman.

No fire has been reported, according to firefighters at the scene.

KPLC’s crew at the scene cannot get close enough to shoot video but can smell the crude oil mixture in the air and hear it gushing.

Traffic is blocked at Lincoln and Nelson.

A representative of the company that owns the oil well is on the scene.

KPLC has a crew at the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Oil well ruptures south of Lake Charles
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Assistance is available for new contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020,...
USDA updates pandemic assistance for producers
Boil advisory issued for some areas of Ragley