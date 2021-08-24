Oil well ruptures south of Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well at the southern end of Nelson Road ruptured Tuesday afternoon, spewing a crude oil mixture into the air.

Several viewers in south Lake Charles reported hearing a loud boom.

Louisiana State Police is Emergency Services is responding.

The well is in a sparsely populated area south of Lincoln Road. Three residences near the well were evacuated until state police can further evaluate the scene, according to Derek Senegal, State Police Troop D spokesman.

No fire has been reported, according to firefighters at the scene.

KPLC’s crew at the scene cannot get close enough to shoot video but can smell the crude oil mixture in the air and hear it gushing.

Traffic is blocked at Lincoln and Nelson.

A representative of the company that owns the oil well is on the scene.

KPLC has a crew at the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

