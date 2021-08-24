50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana reaches highest COVID deaths in a day, breaking previous record

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 139 new deaths were reported for...
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 139 new deaths were reported for Aug. 24. The previous highest number of deaths in a single day was 129, reported on April 14, 2020.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Louisiana has reached a new record for deaths in a day.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 139 new deaths were reported for Aug. 24.

The previous highest number of deaths in a single day was 129, reported on April 14, 2020.

This brings the new overall total deaths to 12,116 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 2,856 COVID patients in hospitals and 480 patients on ventilators.

