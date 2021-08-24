Louisiana DOTD proposes Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More money could be coming for Louisiana infrastructure. If passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would be one of the largest highway and bridge investments.

“Quite frankly, our backlog is growing,” said Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “We are at $14.8 billion of unmet needs and right at about $16 billion of projects we would like to be built.”

The bill would guarantee $4.8 billion in funding.

“It’s more than the last five-year bill, and it gives us a billion dollars extra, specifically for bridge maintenance and rehabilitation,” Wilson said. “It is important for Lake Charles but really all across Louisiana.”

This bill increases the rate of expenditure, allowing up to an extra $350 million to be spent on projects across the state.

“It includes electric vehicle charging stations, as well as everything from climate change resilience to broadband,” Wilson said. “It really is a good package to elevate all walks of life in Louisiana.”

Wilson also explained what this means for the Calcasieu River Bridge.

“I have got lots of miles and bridges, so we are going to have to split the $300 million a year across the state of Louisiana, which puts it into perspective how much we can allocate to the Calcasieu River Bridge,” Wilson said.

