Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has penned a letter to universities across the state regarding the practice of mandatory vaccinations for teachers, staff, and students.

He says, “Public universities and colleges may adopt policies that are reasonable and necessary to protect students and others, but these policies may not be designed in such a way that defeat the right to ‘dissent’ from a vaccine requirement.”

You can read his letter below:

Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations (Office of the Attorney General)

