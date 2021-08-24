50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations

Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry
Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has penned a letter to universities across the state regarding the practice of mandatory vaccinations for teachers, staff, and students.

He says, “Public universities and colleges may adopt policies that are reasonable and necessary to protect students and others, but these policies may not be designed in such a way that defeat the right to ‘dissent’ from a vaccine requirement.”

You can read his letter below:

Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations
Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations(Office of the Attorney General)
Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations
Louisiana AG pens letter to universities regarding mandatory vaccinations(Office of the Attorney General)

