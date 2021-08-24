FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms make a return Wednesday, slightly cooler for end of week

Scattered showers and storms make a return later this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another hot afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have climbed into the lower and middle 90′s and heat indices well into the triple digits so it’s important to continue to stay hydrated with plenty of water. The key difference is that we could see a few showers and storms making a return for the evening hours as they move in from the north and east.

For the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly cool and falling back into the middle 80′s by the time we reach late evening. A few areas could be slightly cooler thanks to the help of some showers and storms that may bring heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Showers and storms will quickly come to an end as we head after midnight and loose the daytime heating and a quiet start will be around for our Wednesday morning. Expect another hot afternoon as we move into Wednesday afternoon as we see a mostly sunny start, but clouds will be building as winds turn back out of the south. This will increase out humidity just a little as well as the opportunity for more showers and storms will increase for our afternoon and that trend will continue as we move through the rest of the week.

Some slightly cooler temperatures will make their way into the area as we head towards the end of the week and into next week. Now it won’t be a significant decrease in temperatures sit in the upper 80′s and low 90′s but that will come with the price of more showers and storms and a little less sunshine. High pressure is slowly drifting a little farther north and east away from the area and that will allow a little more moisture into the area and the threat of afternoon storms. Each day doesn’t look to be a washout by any stretch as many of us don’t see rain each day, however the rain totals are a little higher over the next 7 days thanks to some deeper moisture returning by the start of next week.

The tropics are active at this time as we continue to watch three areas with two being in the Atlantic and one being in the Caribbean. We’ll start with the one closest to us that has a 60% chance of developing over the next 5 days as it moves towards the Yucatan and possibly into the southern Gulf by next week. This doesn’t pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time, but it something we will watch closely over the next few days. Secondly a wave in the central Atlantic has a 70% chance of developing, but will move northward over the open waters and be of no impact. Lastly, a wave just emerging off the African coastline has a 30% chance of forming as it moves north and west with no impacts at this time. Just a reminder to stay tuned to the latest forecast as we go throughout the rest of hurricane season. For now stay cool the next few days and keep an eye out for showers and storms as lightning and heavy downpours will be the primary threat.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

