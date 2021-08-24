FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another scorcher although some late-afternoon storms return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With another very hot day on tap, it’s important to take your heat precautions and use plenty of sunscreen when outdoors today as the chance of rain will hold off until late in the afternoon through early evening. Temperatures will heat up quickly today, topping out in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values up to between 105 and 107 at times. Light winds and limited cloud-cover will not provide much heat relief and the storms that begin to arrive will likely not get here until at or after 4:00 p.m.

With the storm track having shifted a little farther west today, storms are expected to begin moving into parts of Southwest Louisiana late this afternoon with the best chances coming between around 4:00 p.m. and sunset. Storms will have the capability of cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and briefly heavy rainfall. These will begin to subside closer to sunset as temperatures drop back into the 70s overnight. The overall pattern ahead will be conducive for similar afternoon storms to return each day, with some days bringing a higher coverage than others. Temperatures will remain hot prior to the storms each day, ranging anywhere from the lower to middle 90s.

In the tropics, there are currently 3 areas we’re watching across the Atlantic basin with only one of those three having any potential threat to the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center now gives a broad portion of the southwestern Caribbean a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days. This area is expected to produce an area of low pressure later this week that could track into the southern Gulf of Mexico by early next week, potentially moving towards the Texas coast by next Monday and Tuesday. There is still considerable model disagreement between the American and European model solutions this morning, as some take this low into Mexico while others bring it as far north as the mid-Texas coast. For now, it’s just something to watch and until a storm forms, there will continue to be a high level of uncertainty.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.