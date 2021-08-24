COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 24, 2021 - 139 new COVID-19 deaths a single-day record in La.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday 139 new COVID-19 deaths across the state - seven of those in Southwest Louisiana.
Five new deaths were reported in Region 5 and two in Vernon Parish.
The 139 new COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana are a single-day record, according to the Department of Health. The increase also put Louisiana over 12,000 deaths, bringing the total to 12,116.
Statewide hospitalizations rose slightly to 2,856 while Region 5 hospitalizations dropped to 175 from 182.
The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.
The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 3,814 new cases.
· 139 new deaths.
· 2,856 patients hospitalized (18 more than previous update).
· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 141 new cases.
· 5 new deaths (2 new deaths reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 175 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 81 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 28 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 21 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 18 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 25 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 14 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 21 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 23 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 6 active cases among inmates.
· 25 active cases among staff members.
