COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 24, 2021 - 139 new COVID-19 deaths a single-day record in La.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Tuesday 139 new COVID-19 deaths across the state - seven of those in Southwest Louisiana.

Five new deaths were reported in Region 5 and two in Vernon Parish.

The 139 new COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana are a single-day record, according to the Department of Health. The increase also put Louisiana over 12,000 deaths, bringing the total to 12,116.

Statewide hospitalizations rose slightly to 2,856 while Region 5 hospitalizations dropped to 175 from 182.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,814 new cases.

· 139 new deaths.

· 2,856 patients hospitalized (18 more than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 141 new cases.

· 5 new deaths (2 new deaths reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 175 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 81 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 21 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 6 active cases among inmates.

· 25 active cases among staff members.

