TDL: Two-A-Days - East Beauregard Trojans

Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of another playoff appearance, the East Beauregard Trojans look to pick up where they left off a season ago. However, they’ll do so after overhauling their starting lineups on both sides of the ball.

“We had 14 seniors graduate and especially at a school like ours, a lot of those seniors started on offense and defense so we have a lot more than 14 positions to replace, but we’ve got a small group of seniors coming up,” said head coach Ronnie Simmons. “I think we have 6 seniors right now so a lot of young kids playing. a lot of inexperience, so we’ve got a lot of positions to figure out.”

The Trojans plan to stick to their traditional style of offense in the Wing-T which relies heavily on the offensive line.

“I mean everything starts upfront for us,” Simmons said. “We are a double tight, double-wing team and we want to control the ball and control the clock. For us to be able to do that, our line has to be strong.”

Jayden Meadows leads the group as the unit’s only returner.

“He was a center last year, but we moved him to left tackle,” said Simmons.”He’s a big strong kid, had a great off-season, he’s a leader for us and we expect him to take charge of that offensive line this year.”

“I really love that decision because I feel like, I can help us a little bit more because at center,” said Meadows. “You’re basically laying on the ground [at the start of] every play.”

Another crucial part of that Wing-T is the backfield. The veteran running backs plan on imposing their will on defenses.

“Kane Atkinson and Gage Hildreth started a few games for us last year, Jordan Plumlee played a lot so we’ve got guys who have had a lot of carries on Friday nights,” said Simmons. “We feel pretty confident that they are ready to get the job done.”

“I mean you look around and you see our team we are a little short, but we are big,” Atkinson said. “We are going to use that to our advantage and push people out of our way.”

Defensively, the Trojans will run a 4-2-5 led by a young, but experienced secondary. Freddy Beall and Skyler Beebee are both back at defensive back.

“They both played for us their last year, they have a lot of experience, they know the defense, they know how to line up, and they kind of make sure everyone else is where they are supposed to be,” said Simmons.

“It just means I have to play my part,” said Beall, “and do what I can for the team and help us win games.”

While the wins will come, the Trojans are focused om developing and improving.

“Our biggest goal is to get better every week,” Simmons said. “We are one week at a time and if we can improve week to week then i think the wins will take care of themselves and that’s our goal is just to get better.”

