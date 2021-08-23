50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2021.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer.

Kristina Olivia Nicole Housden, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Joshua Isreal Trent, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lynn Freeman, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Ashton Jermaine Dargin, 40, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Rusty Dale Fontenot, 47, Westlake: Child endangerment.

James Kurt Redman, 35, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Kenneth Guy Durapeaux, 45, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Clyde Kevin Francois, 69, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

