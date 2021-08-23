50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle accident

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle accident on Ryan Street, according to Lake Charles Police.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers were called to the intersection of Ryan and Belden Street regarding the crash around 11:54 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021.

On arrival, officers found that the driver of a motorcycle, Frank Nelson Jr., 37, had been injured as a result of the crash. Investigation of the scene showed that Nelson was driving northbound on Ryan Street when he struck a 2020 Ceverolet Equinox that was traveling eastbound on Belden Street.

Nelson was taken to a local hospital where he would later die as a result of his injuries.

