SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus nearing completion of hurricane repairs

SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College says it is nearing completion on repairs to its Lake Charles campus following damage received during Hurricane Laura.

The 2020 hurricane season damaged all 13 of the college’s campus buildings resulting in nearly $40 million in damages.

Now, SOWELA says 10 of its buildings are back online and plan to have nearly all of the buildings repaired by the end of October.

Despite these damages, SOWELA says it achieved the highest retention rate among all community and technical colleges in Louisiana from 2020 to 2021. Some of SOWELA’s programs have even seen increases in enrollment percentages including:

  • Industrial Electrical Technology – 41.6% increase over Fall 2020
  • Machine Tool Technology – 66.6% increase over Fall 2020
  • Digital Arts and Communications – 83% increase over Fall 2020

