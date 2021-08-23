50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU to ‘fully review’ FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before university-wide mandate

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will “fully review” the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before implementing a mandate, a university spokesperson says.

The university’s president, William Tate IV, previously said the university would not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine until it received full FDA approval.

“We expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU,” Tate said. “In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey,” Tate said on Aug. 12.

The FDA gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23.

RELATED: Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

The Associated Press reports more than 200 million Pfizer doses have already been administered in the U.S. and hundreds of millions more worldwide since the FDA initially gave emergency use approval in December.

“It is my fervent hope that any Louisianan who was waiting for the FDA approval of the vaccine will take action to immediately receive their shot. Already, more than 2.2 million Louisianans have taken at least one dose of the vaccines that are available statewide. We are optimistic that our numbers will grow as we fight together to end this COVID pandemic once and for all. Today would be a great day to get your COVID vaccine,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.

Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesperson, said Tate soon “plans to implement a mandate on campus” once the university reviews the data.

Ballard said the university would be releasing more details bud did not specify a date.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge
Children, Covid concerns
Children make up 28% of La. COVID cases; daycares and schools see impact firsthand
COVID and kids
COVID and kids