LADOTD secretary calls on La. delegates to vote in favor of infrastructure bill

"With this funding, we can begin upgrading our state's ports, rail, airports, transit systems,...
(Source: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a letter penned Monday, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson encouraged Louisiana Congressional Delegates to vote in support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 as it heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for debate.

In his letter, Wilson says Louisiana is guaranteed to receive $4.8 billion for highway apportioned programs. Wilson also notes the state receiving $1 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over the next five years.

Wilson also points to the Calcasieu River Bridge and I-10 Corridor as being major projects that would benefit greatly from the passing of the bill.

“With this funding, we can begin upgrading our state’s ports, rail, airports, transit systems, and roads and bridges,” Wilson said in his letter.

The following contains the full letter from secretary Wilson:

