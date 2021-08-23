50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murders

Kenneth Gleason - Mugshot taken on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's...
Kenneth Gleason - Mugshot taken on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish judge has sentenced Kenneth Gleason to life in prison for the September 2017 murders of Donald Smart and Bruce Coefield.

A jury found Gleason guilty of first-degree murder for Smart’s death on April 27.

WAFB’s Austin Kemker reports Smart’s family did not want prosecutor’s to seek the death penalty for Gleason.

However, 19th Judicial District Judge Beau Higginbotham said during the hearing on Monday, Aug. 23 the death penalty would be the “appropriate sentence in this matter.”

“There is nothing the penal system can do to rehab you,” Judge Higginbotham said to Gleason during sentencing.

RELATED: Kenneth Gleason’s phone records place him in area of Donald Smart’s murder; show searches for Nazis, genocide

Gleason was also charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bruce Coefield.

Both victims were black men. He was also indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the non-fatal shooting on Sandy Ridge Drive.

RELATED: Kenneth Gleason’s red Ford Focus is focal point in day 5 of double murder trial

Race played a key role in this case as prosecutor Dana Cummings said Gleason was “hunting black men” during his five-day “reign of terror” in Baton Rouge back in September of 2017.

This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more on this story on 9News at Noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Megan Aleshire, Fairview Elementary; Dr. Doug DeVillier, LaGrange High; Samala Duffy, Barbe...
Chennault International Airshow awards $28,000 in STEM grants to teachers
Bus Stop Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return later in the week to help a bit with the heat
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus nearing completion of hurricane repairs
Calcasieu public library creates virtual library cards for students
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Financial aid for McNeese students
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Financial aid for McNeese students