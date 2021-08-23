Gen. Honore to urge officials not to build gas terminals in hurricane-prone areas

50/50 Thursdays
Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré will urge state and federal officials to cancel gas terminal projects in Calcasieu and Cameron immediately, according to a news release sent out by his team.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré will be in Lake Charles Wednesday to urge state and federal officials not to build gas terminal projects in areas at risk to be hit by hurricanes.

Honore will urge state and federal officials to cancel gas terminal projects in Calcasieu and Cameron immediately, according to a news release sent out by his team.

“When export terminals are in one of Louisiana’s most at-risk hurricane zones, like those in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes would be, there’s potential for catastrophic disasters such as chemical fires, explosions, toxic pollution, flooding and oil spills, leading to shelter-in-place warnings, evacuations, and fatalities,” the news release reads.

Honore was commander of the Katrina Task Force and, more recently, led the task force to review U.S. capitol security following Jan. 6, 2021.

