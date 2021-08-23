FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return later in the week to help a bit with the heat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Outside this morning, conditions are very quiet as we get our day started with mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly warming through the 80s and into the lower 90s before the lunch hour. While there is no official heat advisory in effect for Southwest Louisiana, you’ll need to be cautious out working in the sun today as heat index values top out around 105 this afternoon with otherwise very low rain chances for today. Tonight, the forecast stays quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle to upper 70s.

The big dome of upper-level high pressure that’s been in place through the weekend and kept rain and storms away will begin to move out of the area and allow for a few isolated storms to return by tomorrow afternoon, especially in our eastern viewing area where the influence of the ridge will be the weakest. The ridge moves even farther away on Wednesday, and this will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin trekking into our area from the north and east by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase to 40% by mid to late week with this repeating pattern of daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While highs top out in the middle to upper 90s today, increasing rain chances through the week will help to bring daily high temperatures back down closer to normal for this time of year with average highs in the lower 90s by mid to late week.

The tropics stay active over the next several days as Grace made landfall over the southeastern Mexico coastline between Tampico and Veracruz as a category 3 hurricane over the weekend, the first major hurricane of the season. In addition, Henri also made landfall in southern New England as a weaker tropical storm on Sunday with some heavy rain and flash flood concerns still in place for that area today. Over the next week, the area to watch for tropical development will be the southwestern Caribbean Sea as models spin up an area of low pressure in that region later this week, potentially moving it toward the Yucatan Peninsula by this weekend. It’s too soon to spit out any specifics on potential Gulf impacts but will remain an area we’ll be watching closely this week. The next name on the list is Ida.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

