First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with little rain, but showers return later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High pressure has been in control of our weather the last few days and will remain here for at least another day. The heat will be an issue again Tuesday with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 90s. Luckily the humidity was lower Monday and that kept the heat indices from getting too high, and we might see that occur again Tuesday.

Rain looks very limited Tuesday but the upper level high will begin to slide west and this may allow a few showers to develop, but the chance of rain is only 20%. The high will continue to move away through the week and that means rain chances will increase to 30% Wednesday and then back to normal summer levels of 40% by Thursday.

With rain returning that will provide some relief from the heat, but it will be hot until rain develops each day. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s each day along with morning lows in the mid 70s.

The upcoming weekend will be more typical for late August with scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor plans be sure to monitor the forecast for updates and as normal just have alternate plans in case of rain.

The tropics are quiet for now with no active systems at this time. However there are several areas we are monitoring for possible development over the next week. Only one impacts our area and that is currently located over the eastern Caribbean Sea and will move westward toward the Yucatan of Mexico. It could become a depression or storm later this week. Most of the computer models show it moving westward and remaining well south of SWLA. Though as always, we will be monitoring it closely for you and if anything changes we will let you know.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

