COVID-19 vaccinations to be required at McNeese beginning in spring

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University students will have to provide documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination prior to the spring registration period.

In a letter sent to students after the FDA granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday, McNeese said the vaccine has been added to the schedule of required immunizations at all University of Louisiana System member schools.

Students who cannot take the vaccine will be required to submit a written statement from a physician or a waiver.

