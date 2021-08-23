COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 23, 2021 - LDH reports decrease in COVID hospitalizations statewide and Region 5

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a drop in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations of more than 160.

As for Region 5, the LDH is reporting a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The newest update from the LDH is also reporting 59 new COVID-19 deaths across the state and 6 new COVID-19 deaths in Region 5. There are also two new deaths being reported for Vernon Parish, part of Region 6.

The LDH is reporting that those not fully vaccinated across the state accounted for 89% of cases from August 5 to August 11 and 80% of deaths from August 5 to August 11.

Monday updates include all data collected since Friday, according to the LDH.

The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 10,950 new cases.

· 59 new deaths.

· 2,838 patients hospitalized (161 fewer than previous update).

· 91% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 757 new cases.

· 6 new deaths (2 new deaths reported in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 182 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 510 new cases.

· 4 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 58 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 21 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 105 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 17 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 25 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 67 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 90 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 23 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 7 active cases among inmates.

· 22 active cases among staff members.

