Consumer advocate says insurance companies reaped profits and gave huge executive bonuses in pandemic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -2020 was a rough year for almost everybody with the pandemic and natural disasters.

But consumer advocates say not so much for insurance companies.

Some consumers got refunds on their car insurance, since vehicles were parked so much of 2020...and insurance companies paid out big claims but still seem to have made plenty of money.

It’s been widely reported by business news and the Consumer Federation of American that insurance executives received massive bonuses in 2020 while auto claims decreased due to the pandemic.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, State Farm’s CEO’s bonus package doubled to $18 million, and the company turned a $3.6-billion profit; while Allstate’s CEO made $20 million and the company had $5.6 billion in profits.

Eric Holl with Real Reform Louisiana says profits are fine but that consumers were being overcharged.

“The average Louisiana driver was over charged $180 in 2020. I mean these companies just made tons of money overcharging folks for their car insurance in the pandemic when no one was driving,” said Holl.

Holl says he plans to write the top brass at insurance companies and suggest they donate bonuses to help hurricane recovery and those still trying to get claims paid.

“We’re going to call on these insurance executives to donate their bonuses to hurricane relief and try to do something within their companies to try to get the wheels moving to get folks paid what their owed,” he said.

Here’s his full statement.

The insurance spokespeople called did not address the executive bonuses.

An Allstate spokesperson says they provided customers with shelter in place paybacks - and have reduced insurance prices across the country including Louisiana.

“Allstate was the first insurer to respond to decreasing auto accidents in March 2020 by providing customers with Shelter-in-Place Paybacks of nearly $1 billion, which helped lead the insurance industry to provide widespread financial relief to drivers. Since then, we have reduced auto insurance prices across the country, including a 7% reduction in Louisiana, and are the largest provider of pay-per-mile insurance to save customers money when they drive less,” said Allstate spokesperson Tanya Robinson.

State Farm says in part that auto rates remain below pre-covid-19 levels, although miles driven and claim volume have increased.

Spokesperson Angie Harrier adds, “We continue to monitor driving behaviors to ensure the rates we have in place reflect anticipated driving and claim volume, and to minimize the impact to customers as much as possible.”

