50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Coach Payton ‘encouraged’ by the Saints quarterback room

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throw during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill started the Saints preseason opener against the Ravens. Tonight, Jameis Winston will be the first quarterback to get work.

Coach Payton wouldn’t give any information on who’s leading the quarterback battle.

“We’re not going to have weekly or daily updates. You guys have to do that, but these guys are both working hard. The other guys are doing a good job as well. Young guy is improving, and I’m encouraged with room by and large,” said Sean Payton.

Payton did tell NFL reporter Peter King a decision could come soon.

“Payton told me he hopes to name his starter before the final preseason game Saturday against Arizona, so Winston’s performance with the first team for multiple series will be the most important game he’s played since he lost his job in 2019 in Tampa Bay,” King wrote in his Football Morning in America column.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training...
Kamara and 2 Tigers land on NFL Network’s Top 100 list
Source: Saints sign safety Jeff Heath
Louisiana sports betting to begin during football season
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL