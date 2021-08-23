Chennault International Airshow awards $28,000 in STEM grants to teachers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow has presented $28,966.53 to local teachers through the airshow’s 2021 “STEMulate Learning Grant.”

“We are so pleased to partner with teachers for the advancement of STEM education in our community,” said Mallory Beasley, coordinator of the grant program.

Funded through airshow proceeds, the grant program helps to fund teachers’ classroom efforts and awareness of topics and careers related to science, technology, engineering, and math.

“The main reason we conduct airshows is to get our community and students excited about aviation and help them better understand how aviation positively affects our everyday lives,” said Col. Kevin Melton (Ret.), Chennault International Airport executive director. “We are proud of the faculty who took the time to care about their programs and their students and proud the Chennault International Airshow is able to give back to our teachers and their students.”

“We could not make it happen without support from fans and local businesses,” said Mary Jo Bayles, 2021 Airshow director. “The community really needed this shot in the arm. This money will go directly into the classrooms.”

Airshow board members joined Beasley, Melton, and Bayles at the presentation ceremony on the Chennault International Airport ramp. The check was awarded to the following grant recipients:

Megan Aleshire of Fairview Elementary

Dr. Doug DeVillier of LaGrange High

Samala Duffy of Barbe High

Emily Fryburger of Grace Scholé Homeschool Collaborative

Montez Fulton of Iowa High

Dara Johnson of Sulphur High

Christina Lejeune of Basile High

Terri Miller of Barbe Elementary

Renee Overby Rule of Barbe Elementary

Bridget Richard of First Baptist Christian Academy

Krista Schysm of LC-B Academy

Regina Smart of Westlake High

Erin Zeringue of Our Lady Queen of Heaven.

