50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Chennault International Airshow awards $28,000 in STEM grants to teachers

Megan Aleshire, Fairview Elementary; Dr. Doug DeVillier, LaGrange High; Samala Duffy, Barbe...
Megan Aleshire, Fairview Elementary; Dr. Doug DeVillier, LaGrange High; Samala Duffy, Barbe High; Emily Fryburger, Grace Scholé Homeschool Collaborative; Montez Fulton, Iowa High; Dara Johnson, Sulphur High; Christina Lejeune, Basile High; Terri Miller, Barbe Elementary; Renee Overby Rule, Barbe Elementary; Bridget Richard, First Baptist Christian Academy; Krista Schysm, LC-B Academy; Regina Smart, Westlake High; and Erin Zeringue, Our Lady Queen of Heaven.(Chennault International Airshow)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow has presented $28,966.53 to local teachers through the airshow’s 2021 “STEMulate Learning Grant.”

“We are so pleased to partner with teachers for the advancement of STEM education in our community,” said Mallory Beasley, coordinator of the grant program.

Funded through airshow proceeds, the grant program helps to fund teachers’ classroom efforts and awareness of topics and careers related to science, technology, engineering, and math.

“The main reason we conduct airshows is to get our community and students excited about aviation and help them better understand how aviation positively affects our everyday lives,” said Col. Kevin Melton (Ret.), Chennault International Airport executive director. “We are proud of the faculty who took the time to care about their programs and their students and proud the Chennault International Airshow is able to give back to our teachers and their students.”

“We could not make it happen without support from fans and local businesses,” said Mary Jo Bayles, 2021 Airshow director. “The community really needed this shot in the arm. This money will go directly into the classrooms.”

Airshow board members joined Beasley, Melton, and Bayles at the presentation ceremony on the Chennault International Airport ramp. The check was awarded to the following grant recipients:

  • Megan Aleshire of Fairview Elementary
  • Dr. Doug DeVillier of LaGrange High
  • Samala Duffy of Barbe High
  • Emily Fryburger of Grace Scholé Homeschool Collaborative
  • Montez Fulton of Iowa High
  • Dara Johnson of Sulphur High
  • Christina Lejeune of Basile High
  • Terri Miller of Barbe Elementary
  • Renee Overby Rule of Barbe Elementary
  • Bridget Richard of First Baptist Christian Academy
  • Krista Schysm of LC-B Academy
  • Regina Smart of Westlake High
  • Erin Zeringue of Our Lady Queen of Heaven.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Bus Stop Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return later in the week to help a bit with the heat
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus nearing completion of hurricane repairs
Calcasieu public library creates virtual library cards for students
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Financial aid for McNeese students
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Financial aid for McNeese students