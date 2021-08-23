Calcasieu public library creates virtual library cards for students

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library and the Calcasieu Parish School Board have announced a partnership to allow students to use their school ID’s as virtual library cards.

Current students will be able to log onto the Calcasieu Parish Public Library webpage and access most of the online resources and services they have available. This includes services like online tutoring and research assistance.

Parents and caregivers will receive a letter from the Library Director through the school explaining how to use the student’s virtual card number. A student’s school librarian will be able to assist them if they have trouble logging in.

The library has also set up a special landing page on their website to help students find resources relevant to them using their age group.

The virtual cards can only be used to access online resources. If students would like to check out physical books, they can always apply for a physical library card that will grant them access to everything the library has to offer.

In addition, the library now has four newly designed cards to choose from so students can pick out their favorite design.

Physical library cards are free to anyone who lives, works, owns property, or attends school in Calcasieu Parish. These cards expire every two years, but renewing the card is completely free.

