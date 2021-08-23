50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu public library creates virtual library cards for students

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library and the Calcasieu Parish School Board have announced a partnership to allow students to use their school ID’s as virtual library cards.

Current students will be able to log onto the Calcasieu Parish Public Library webpage and access most of the online resources and services they have available. This includes services like online tutoring and research assistance.

Parents and caregivers will receive a letter from the Library Director through the school explaining how to use the student’s virtual card number. A student’s school librarian will be able to assist them if they have trouble logging in.

The library has also set up a special landing page on their website to help students find resources relevant to them using their age group.

The virtual cards can only be used to access online resources. If students would like to check out physical books, they can always apply for a physical library card that will grant them access to everything the library has to offer. 

In addition, the library now has four newly designed cards to choose from so students can pick out their favorite design.

Physical library cards are free to anyone who lives, works, owns property, or attends school in Calcasieu Parish.  These cards expire every two years, but renewing the card is completely free.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Timothy Boreing practiced optometry in Lake Charles from 1982 until his death in 2021 at...
Name of man who jumped from 210 bridge released
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out at her father's death by suicide.
Daughter of Dr. Boreing speaks out
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on I-210 Sunday night identified
UPDATE: The crash claimed the life of Imy Lamar Dixson, 37, of Harvey, according to Senegal.
Driver identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash on I-10 West
No arrests have been made, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman,
Lake Charles police investigating shooting off Hwy 171

Latest News

Megan Aleshire, Fairview Elementary; Dr. Doug DeVillier, LaGrange High; Samala Duffy, Barbe...
Chennault International Airshow awards $28,000 in STEM grants to teachers
Bus Stop Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return later in the week to help a bit with the heat
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA’s Lake Charles campus nearing completion of hurricane repairs
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Financial aid for McNeese students
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Financial aid for McNeese students