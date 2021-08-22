TDL: Two-A-Days - Sulphur Golden Tors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite district rivals Sam Houston and Barbe opting out of the 2020 football season, the Sulphur Golden Tors battled through a myriad of issues to play five games.

“Last year we didn’t have many games, so we have a little bit more motivation to play this year,” said Sulphur safety Peyton Lemaire. “We have more to play for.”

And as the Tors see it, it’s a foundation for this season— something that wasn’t afforded to those not able to play.

While Sulphur loses nine starters on offense, coach Chris Towery thinks the team may actually be further ahead.

“I think we have made a lot of strides, especially having only two starters back,” said Towery. “It’s kind of one of those things, but I feel like in some ways we are better than last year right now in the things that we are doing and the way we are executing them.”

Much of that has to do with the Tag Stelly effect. Stelly has a Taysom Hill-like role within the Tor offense that will see him play every skill position.

“I watch him on Sundays, you have to. You watch the Saints being from Sulphur, Louisiana. So of course I’m going to watch the Saints. He’s a role model to me,” Stelly said. “I feel like I can play anywhere on the field. I will do whatever it takes to win, whether that is quarterback, running back or receiver. Coach believes in me and it puts a lot of pressure on other teams as well because they have to guard me all over the field.”

When Stelly isn’t at quarterback, Gage Trahan is the gunslinger. He’s a natural thrower and comes from a coaching family. That knowledge should help a young offensive line that returns only one starter.

As far as skill positions go, the tight end group really stands out with senior Kaleb Vizier leading the way along with John David Lafleur.

“How we use them personnel-wise getting them on the field together and lining them up like a wide receiver sometimes [will be interesting],” said Towery. “Seeing how you’re going to match up with a 6′5 guy on the backside of 3 x 1— those are the things that we will do.”

The Tor defense will be an improved unit with nine starters back in their 4-2-5 scheme.

“We have a lot of experience on defense,” said safety Peyton Lemaire, “and it feels good to be with the guys.”

Most of that returning talent comes in the front seven at linebacker with Corey Hyatt and Dillion Bird.

“We have some linebackers that can run and a few linebackers who are instinctive and just have a nose for the football,” said Towery. “For the most part, it’s a tough group.”

The coaching staff is hopeful that the first full year with the players will be one where a foundation can be laid for the future.

“Just getting that culture in place where this is what we do and this is Sulphur high football,” said Towery, “that’s the big thing with these guys.”

