SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 21, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 21, 2021.

Tommy Alan Dean, 54, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Eric Leblanc, 43, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating while intoxicated, third offense.

Jose Joel Colato-Ventura, 51, Gretna: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Myaleke Travon Bunch, 19, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; interfering with emergency communication; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized use of a movable (misdemeanor); instate detainer.

Jackson David Dondis, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; direct contempt of court; unauthorized use of a movable (misdemeanor).

Paul Jason Belton, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule V; resisting an officer.

Nicholas Cade Lasalle, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; interfering with emergency communication.

Jaylon Devon Moore, 20, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; probation detainer.

