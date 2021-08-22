Sulphur child holds fundraiser for cancer research following his mother’s death to disease

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “It just feels good to do something like this,” said bake sale organizer Ruben Flores. “I feel like I’m on top of the world. It’s crazy.”

11-year-old Ruben Flores is a self-proclaimed baker at heart; but when he’s not in the kitchen, he’s fundraising for cancer research and treatment.

“I like to bake a lot right, and I just kind of asked we should have a bake sale soon and my mom died of cancer last year and she went to M.D. Anderson, I figured why not donate everything to that,” Flores said.

“It’s a really good thing for him to learn to give to others; and the part that he’s doing it in memory of his mother really touched our heart,” said grandmother, Sandy Labue.

It touched the hearts of many with over $2,000 raised for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center within six hours on Saturday afternoon. His family is selling chocolate covered pretzels, pecan pie, banana bread, and more to benefit other patients like his mother, who died last summer from advanced ovarian cancer.

“It changes people a lot,” Flores said. “To the point where you can’t recognize them. We had scheduled this thing to go fishing with my grandpa and she didn’t wake up. That was the last time I ever knew she was alive.”

“We fought it with a lot of surgeries and treatments,” Labue said. “Then at one point we thought she was getting better; and she had surgery, didn’t have treatment for a while and it got worse. She did all of this with a smile on her face during all of this. I think she did that for her boys.”

Transferring that strength and giving nature to her son, while he works to raise awareness about the disease.

“I know she is [looking down on us],” Labue said. “We’ve had a yellow butterfly flying around and I think that’s her telling us she’s here.”

The bake sale is being extended and will continue at GameZone E-Sports Cafe located at 4311 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur. The sale will go on until midnight on Saturday and again on Monday, August, 21, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.