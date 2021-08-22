50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston’s Griffin Hebert commits to UL Lafayette

By Zach Nunez
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston middle-infielder Griffin Hebert has played well so far in his high school career and colleges and universities have taken notice. Hebert now announces that he has committed to play baseball for the UL Lafayette Rajun’ Cajuns.

Hebert is a member of the class of 2024 and has a batting average of .367 while stealing 23 bases.

