Sam Houston’s Griffin Hebert commits to UL Lafayette

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston middle-infielder Griffin Hebert has played well so far in his high school career and colleges and universities have taken notice. Hebert now announces that he has committed to play baseball for the UL Lafayette Rajun’ Cajuns.

Nice swing here from 2024 MIF Griffin Hebert (Sam Houston HS). Stays short and inside the baseball for a 2 RBI single to LF. #BeSeen@prepbaseball @PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/iO7hHmT6bS — PBR Louisiana (@PBR_Louisiana) July 18, 2021

Hebert is a member of the class of 2024 and has a batting average of .367 while stealing 23 bases.

