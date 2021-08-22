50/50 Thursdays
John Emery, Jr. ready to step up in the LSU running back room

John Emery, Jr. has scored seven rushing touchdowns in his LSU career.
John Emery, Jr. has scored seven rushing touchdowns in his LSU career.(Brandon Gallego | LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At Destrehan, John Emery, Jr., was unstoppable. But , once he got to LSU, the running back had to wait his turn behind some big-time playmakers.

“When I first started playing in high school. I didn’t roll into high school, just started playing immediately. I had to be patient in high school as well. I’ve been through the being patient process. I really sat back and I observed and listened. I’m grateful that I came in with a championship team. Me being a part of that team, I took in a lot. Now I know what a championship team looks like. I just sat back, it was amazing. It was greatness at it’s finest,” said John Emery, Jr.

We’ve seen splashes of dominance from No. 4 the last two years, but now he needs sustain it over an entire season.

“It’s not too much pressure. I feel like, this is my upcoming third year, I feel like I have to hold up to a certain standard. I’ve been more focused coming into my third year. Other than my last two years, I feel like I’ve grown. This team that we have this year is about to be very successful,” said Emery.

Jake Peetz now runs the LSU offense. Last year, Peetz worked with one of the best running backs in the NFL while in Carolina.

“Yes, of course, he always brings up Christian McCaffrey. He showed a couple of clips of him running a “choice route,” his runs. He said I could be just like Christian. I kind of remind him of Christian McCaffrey,” said Emery.

